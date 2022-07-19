Pence Says ‘Deflation by Deregulation’

Deflation by deregulation – He suggests the solution to inflation is deregulation – he is 6th District Congressman Greg Pence

From last week’s MCS Board Meeting, while talking about a strong financial position now – President Jim Williams, talking about how property tax caps will impact long term funding, some thought this was an ominous tone.

Communications Director Andy Klotz called his statements “prudent,” in a statement we asked for after the meeting. Williams stated the caps in place in Muncie are inversely proportional to the rising costs of operating a school system, which is unsustainable, and said the community needs to be informed.

The next scheduled Board meeting is one week from today.

A new study has found that people who drink more than seven alcoholic beverages per week — an average of one per day — are at a higher risk of severe memory problems.

Eliana Delph has started her reign as 2022 Madison County 4-H Fair Queen this week.

Summertime does not mean slow-down time for projects within the Muncie Community Schools’ buildings – CEO Dr. K explains.

Michael McCune, is 62, homeless, and representing himself in a case in which he was arrested in January 2020 on a charge of attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a friend 13 times. The trial was originally set to start on Wednesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 1, but has been moved to Nov. 30.

Candidate for Congress Jeannine Lee Lake issued a statement yesterday saying, “Our hearts are grieving for the families who lost loved ones in the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. Gun violence is an epidemic in our country, and its causes are diverse. We must cross the aisles and leave partisan arguments behind to focus on how we can best protect ourselves, our children and our families.”