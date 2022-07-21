Minton Named President Of The Community Foundation Of Muncie And Delaware County

Marcy Minton has been named the President of The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, effective August 8, 2022. Minton succeeds Kelly K. Shrock, who announced her resignation earlier this year. MuncieJournal.com reports

Minton originally joined the staff of The Community Foundation in 2014 as Community Engagement Director. She transitioned to Senior Program Officer in 2016 and has served in that role since.