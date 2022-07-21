A Chance To Get Mega-Rich Chance, Soon

The next winner of the Mega Millions jackpot could walk away with $630 million. Nobody won the jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing. The next drawing is on Friday, July 22 at 11 p.m. ET.

Indianapolis saw a nine-percent drop in homelessness this year after a pandemic spike last year. The federal government requires a one-day snapshot of homelessness every January. Indy’s count of nearly 18-hundred is the second-highest in four years.

A brand new natural gas power plant CenterPoint Energy wants may cost more than what they initially led on. CenterPoint has been approved by state regulators to build the plant which has been priced at 334-million-dollars, but now they say it’ll cost 77-million more. Regulators approved a rate hike to the tune of 24-more-dollars a month per customer – but that was based on the original expense. Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor has filed a petition accusing the utility company of not being forthright about expected costs. CenterPoint says they’ve been transparent.

Cameron Andry has been named the head women’s golf coach at Ball State, director of athletics Beth Goetz announced Tuesday. Andry arrives in Muncie after spending the previous 11 seasons at nearby Taylor University.

A Summer Sip & Shop Block Party is coming to Carmel on August 6th. Visitors will be able to get special deals from participating companies, as well as drink free wine samples, listen to music, have free massages, and much more. If you’re interested in enjoying the Block Party, head to the Shops at Carmel City Center from 11 am to 3 pm. Visit carmelcitycenter.com to learn more.

Water rescue Tuesday evening: East Madison Fire Territory responded with Anderson Fire Department at the Rangeline Nature Preserve. Two were in the lake treading water. EMFT Boat 53 was able to quickly deploy and rescue both – Neither wearing life preservers. One transported to a local hospital for evaluation and the second refused further medical assistance.