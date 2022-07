Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 E. Washington in Muncie, has opened registration for its fall semester. Cornerstone is offering a wide selection of classes from dance, painting, and ceramics to photography and yoga. There is something for students of all ages. According to MuncieJournal.com, students can register on line at cornerstonearts.org. Registration will be open through the first week of classes, which begin on Aug. 22. Class catalogues are available online, and at Cornerstone.