ACLU: Banning Abortion is Bad For Business

Bad for business – Banning abortion could hurt business in the Hoosier State, says the ACLU of Indiana. They led the way in getting 250 businesses to write letters supporting access to abortion in Indiana

Katie Blair with the ACLU of Indiana. Businesses from 30 cities have signed on.

State Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) said in a release this week she plans to rally at a pro-choice event at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday, July 25 at 12 p.m. Indiana Senate Republicans’ proposed plan to ban abortion with exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother. Errington said Women should have “…the privacy to make your own healthcare decisions with the trusted counsel of your doctor…” She continued, “…limited exceptions assumes one size fits all. Mark my words, women will die if this policy is enacted into law.”

The Muncie NAACP Branch was proud to present a check in the amount of $1,500 to Muncie Parks and Recreation Board and Superintendent Carl Malone, coming from the proceeds received from the Mental Health 5k Walk_Run held back in May. They’ll use the money in the Park Foundation.

Acclaimed Americana singer-songwriter James McMurtry and his band will be performing a FREE outdoor concert as part of the 2022 Muncie Three Trails Music Series on Saturday, July 30th at Canan Commons downtown Muncie. Muncie native Mike Martin and the Beautiful Mess will open the show.

The event a couple of week from this Saturday, but as of yesterday morning, Vickie Veach from Muncie Downtown Development Partnership says they need volunteers

For Fire Up DWNTWN Muncie, August 6th

Give an hour or two, or more – it sounds like a great all day event from 1 – 10 pm.

The Anderson Board of Public Works approved a four-year contract with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers earlier this week. The Herald Bulletin says the contract runs through June 30, 2026.

Interlock, a not-for-profit organization that provides support to individuals and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder, has partnered with Minnetrista to sponsor a special sensory-friendly day Faerie Sprites and Lights. Reserve from a limited number of free tickets by using the discount code available on the Interlock Facebook Page. The link is on our Local News Page right now. https://www.minnetrista.net/events/faeries-sprites-lights-6fhjw

Marcy Minton has been named the President of The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, effective August 8, 2022. Replacing Kelly K. Shrock, who announced her resignation earlier this year.

The Back 2 School Karate Championship “Backpack Attack” will be held Saturday, Aug, 20, at Cornerstone Center for the Arts, with Grand Master Ron White host, and event promoter. Doors 8:30 a.m. with 9:30 a.m. the official bow in for black belts. The tournament begins at 10 a.m. The entry fee is $50 per competitor or $45 for U.S. AMA members. There is a $5 spectator fee. A backpack and school supplies will be given to all youth.

Ball State University May 2022 graduate Alexa McDonald, of Hilliard, Ohio, has been awarded an NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship in recognition of her accomplishments. A member of the Swimming and Diving team from 18-22, Ms. McDonald was one of only 21 female Spring sport athletes nationwide to receive this $10,000 scholarship.

At today’s autograph session in Muncie

Chad Castor, from Toyota of Muncie, hosting Colts QB Matt Ryan from 2 – 4 p.m. today in the parking lot of the Briner Sports Complex as BSU at the corner of McGalliard and Tillotson.

The American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) announced its annual recipients of the Dave Keilitz Ethics in Coaching Award. Ball State baseball Head Coach Rich Maloney was one of just two recipients to receive the award. He’ll receive the award during the 2023 ABCA Convention in January.