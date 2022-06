Muncie Central High School graduates Shekinah McNeil and MaKaiya Lowe have been selected as this year’s recipients of the “I Have a Dream” Community Collaborative Scholarship . MuncieJournal.com reports the winners were selected based on activities and honors that address the mission of the sponsoring organizations, grade point average, financial need, references and an essay that answers the question: Why do you believe it is important to promote harmonious relationships in your community?