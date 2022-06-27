Monday, 6/27/2022 WBR Morning News

Reviewing the capture from Friday – As we reported Live Friday morning, they were searching for a man wanted in connection with Thursday night homicides in Huntington was apprehended by police in northern Madison County on Friday – 27 year old James Bonewits Jr. was named as a person of interest related to stabbings of two people fatally and injuring two others.

A 25 year old New Castle man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, on Ind. 109 north of Interstate 70. Clay Purnell crossed the center line and struck and struck a vehicle driven by Kourtney Ash of Lewisville – who’s car burst into flames according to a release from police. She was treated for non-life-threatening, but Purnell died before a medical helicopter arrived at the scene.

Free money nugget: $130,000 Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot ticket sold in Noblesville.

Anderson on Tap happened over the weekend – Herald Bulletin said nearly 40 craft breweries, distilleries and wineries were there, plus about 30 artists, sponsors and local businesses also set up tents in the area.

A couple of weeks ago, we told you about the manager of a Shell station in Calif, that accidentally set the pumps for 69 cents rather than $6.99. That manager was fired, and he took responsibility for it. A GoFundMe page was launched by someone claiming to be his and gathered more than $23,000. But the gas station doesn’t want the money, and said they didn’t ask for reimbursement and never sought legal action against the guy. A separate report say that gentleman now wants to keep the money for living expenses.

No Deal, DEAL – When they found out a deal fell through with the Anderson Police Department, the Delaware County Redevelopment Commission approved the acquisition of seven new Ford Explorer SUVs for use by the Delaware county sheriff’s department. Total cost of the purchase, through a lease to own contract, was $378,550. Sherriff Skinner told the Star Press the vehicles were already outfitted with the “police package,” and they took possession from Hubler Ford quickly.

Services were held Saturday for the late Dr. Charles Payne, Ball State University’s first Black faculty member to achieve tenure and professor rank, has reportedly died at the age of 80 according to the BSU Daily News. Please send memorials to the Bethel A.M.E. Church Scholarship Fund, 1020 E. Jackson Street, Muncie, IN 47305.

You’re a professional golfer, on the 6th hole of the first round of the Women’s PGA Championship at Congressional. You miss a putt, and tap your putter on your toe in frustration and break the club. Emma Talley did that – Golf Magic reported she was in tears later in the round, having to putt with her wedge. She missed the cut.

Protestors gathered on Monument Circle to express their feelings. People chanting and waving homemade signs in the air. Police blocked off some of the Circle for the demonstration.

Carmel ranked No. 3, Fishers ranked 5th ‘Safest City to Raise a Family’ in America in new data-based survey from SafeWise – the only two in our state to be listed.

Bikers doing good: the 9th Wounded Veterans Foundation ride was in Muncie, organized by local veteran Brock French – though the number of bikes wasn’t know, our WLBC News video showed a lot of good hearted people taking part. And, about 50 bikers in that Anderson Bikers for Furry Friends over the weekend. It benefitted the Anderson Protection League.