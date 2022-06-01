Wednesday, June 1, 2022 WBR Morning News

Yesterday morning from Second Harvest Food Band ECI: Blackford County food Tailgate giveaways in June will temporarily move to the First Church of Nazarene, 440 N Standard Blvd Montpelier, IN. June 2, 16, and 30

This summer in Mad County: June 3- Alexandria Farmers & Artist Market, June 4- Small Town Cruise, June 4- Summer Reading Kick Off AMPL, July 3- Freedom Parade, July 2- Small Town Cruise, July 23- L.M. Memorial Car & Bike Show, and Aug 13 & 14- Alexandria Grand Prix

Ball State University and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) have selected the first two recipients of a first-of-its-kind scholarship program for esports student-athletes. Ar Muhammad Aleef, a 23-year-old pro-level esports driver from Singapore. At Ball State, he plans on majoring in Business Analytics. And, 18 year old Rhett Crain, from Noblesville, Ind. plans on majoring in Computer Science at Ball State. Ball State has more than 800 students who participate in its student-run Esports Club, including more than 50 student-athletes on its varsity esports team.

There is a shortage of 250,000 pencils each year in East Central Indiana classrooms based on teacher survey results. #PostforPencils is a social media campaign from now through June 30, for each post or re-post/shared with hashtag #PostforPencils, a national company will donate a pack of pencils to Classroom Connections of ECI through our national affiliate the Kids In Need Foundation. The dates and suggested posts that you can copy / paste and POST are on our Local News Page this morning.

Dates

Classroom Connections of ECI will be posting and asking community partners to repost as many times within the same day throughout June. Each repost will earn Classroom Connections of ECI a pack of pencils from Dixon Ticonderoga.

June 1 & 2 (Wed/Thur)

June 6 & 7 (Mon/Tue)

June 15 & 16 (Wed/Thur)

June 20 & 21 (Mon/Tue)

June 27 & 28 (Mon/Tue)

Preview of post content:

Twitter:

Post Version #1

It’s time for #PostforPencils again! It’s so easy to make a big difference. Through June 30, for every post or repost that includes #PostforPencils, @WeRTiconderoga will donate a pack of pencils to under-resourced students up to 3M. Learn more @Classroom Connections of ECI @KINF.org/PostForPencils

Post Version #2

“Pencils give us the power to share different pieces of ourselves with the world.” @teaching3rdwithmfg

Through June 30, for every post or repost that includes #PostforPencils @WeRTiconderoga will donate a pack of pencils up to 3M to under-resourced students.

Isn’t that amazing? @ClassroomConnectionsECI

Facebook Version #1

Year after year in our work with the most underserved classrooms, pencils are the #1 requested item by teachers.

Will you make a #PostforPencils? It’s so easy to make a big difference in the lives of students who need our support the most.

Through June 30, for every post or repost that includes #PostforPencils, @WeRTiconderoga will donate a pack of pencils up to 3 million to under-resourced students through @ClassroomConnectionsECI and KINF. Learn more at KINF.org/PostforPencils

Facebook Version #2

“Pencils are often the first writing tool that allows us to share our stories, and stories bring us together to build compassion and understanding. Pencils give us the power to share different pieces of ourselves with the world.”

Will you make a #PostforPencils? It’s so easy to make a big difference in the lives of students who need our support the most.

Through June 30, for every post or repost that includes #PostforPencils, @WeRTiconderoga will donate a pack of pencils up to 3 million to under-resourced students through @ClassroomConnectionsECI and KINF. Learn more at KINF.org/PostforPencils

The Indiana State Fair is now hiring seasonal employees to help put on the Great Indiana State Fair, returning July 29-August 21. The 13th annual Job Fair will be held this Thursday, June 2nd from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds and they need hundreds for Parking, Gates, Security, Operations, Tractor Shuttles, Information Booths and Education Exhibits. If you can’t get to the Job Fair, visit the State Fairgrounds’ Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds beginning June 6 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday. (For more information on the Job Fair or to download an application for seasonal employment, visit www.indianastatefair.com).

June is National Migraine and Headache Awareness Month. Did you know that over 40 million Americans have migraine disease, and one billion people worldwide?

The undergraduate elementary teacher preparation program at Anderson University has been named among the best in the nation when it comes to ensuring future elementary teachers have the essential content and skills they need to teach mathematics.