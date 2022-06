Former Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler is a free man after serving more than five months in the Morgantown Federal Correctional Institution in West Virginia, reports the Star Press. The 79-year-old pleaded guilty to theft of government funds. At his sentencing hearing, federal prosecutors said Tyler in December 2015 had accepted a $5,000 payment — delivered by a Muncie Sanitary District official — from a contractor who had been awarded city projects.