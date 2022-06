Babies, kids, teens, and even adults can sign up now for the Summer Reading Program (SRP) at Muncie Public Library (MPL). The 2022 program runs from June 6 through July 30. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” MuncieJournal.com reports a library card is never required for participation in any MPL program or event. For more information regarding events and activities, visit the library website at www.munciepubliclibrary.org.