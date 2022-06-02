Thursday, June 2, 2022 WBR Morning News

In January, 2021, the Feds proposed changing the population threshold to define a Metropolitan Statistical Area, which would have made Muncie one of the cities to lose Metro status and certain funding losses. Senator Mike Braun, along with other lawmakers, opposed OMB’s proposal. Last week, Senate bill S 1941 unanimously passed, effectively “limiting OMB’s authority to redefine these areas,” according to a release from Michele Owen, the brand new City of Muncie Communications Director – who also clarified, “the notice we received did not mention House or Presidential involvement. I have not seen mention of needing to pass the house in any of the articles I have found on the bill.”

College graduates are navigating many life changes, and scammers are eager to take advantage of their inexperience. Be wary of unsolicited messages about unpaid tuition, Do research before accepting jobs or job interviews, Watch out for rental scams, and there are scams targeting current college students. To learn more visit BBB.org/AvoidScams.

Sky News says Two million people in the UK are estimated to be suffering from long haul COVID, according to the Office for National Statistics.

We’re up to the Regional round of the Indiana state baseball tourney this Saturday, Anderson, New Castle, Wapahani, Cowan, and Union City are some area teams still alive – then semi-states next Saturday, and the State Finals the 17th and 18th.

This weekend Indiana DNR is hosting their second round of free fishing days – Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5. Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. The final one of these weekends will be Saturday, September 24.

13 years less than he could have gotten. Three years in jail for causing shaken baby syndrome – Bradley Michael Bell, now 28, had pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and could have gotten up to 16 years in prison. The sentence by Judge Marianne Vorhees on Wednesday was specified in a plea agreement. Star Press says that Bell’s defense attorney, Sam Beasley, failed in a bid to have his client serve half of his sentence on home detention, saying “He is a different person now than the person who committed this offense.” In June 2017, Bell set fire to his second-story apartment after an argument with his girlfriend causing $100,000 in damages – Bell later pleaded guilty to an arson charge in that case in a Butler County (Ohio) court.

Muncie Central High School’s Early College program is just seven years old, but it has already been declared one of the best in the state by the Urban College Acceleration Network (UCAN). Not only did U Indy’s Center of Excellence in Leadership of Learning (CELL) recently re-endorse the Bearcats’ Early College program, but it invited Central to serve as a Mentor School to other Hoosier high schools so they can successfully implement a similar program.

Hoosiers are to be aware of products that were recalled in May. Consumers should take full advantage of the solutions available for those who purchased the recalled items. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s list of products recalled last month are listed below.

BIBS Baby Bottles from BIBS Denmark ApS

Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles from Santa Cruz Bicycles

GreenSpeed Magnum Recumbent Trikes from WizWheelz

Infant Clothes from Winter Water Factory

Children’s Robes from NewCosplay

Children’s Robes from Linum Home Textiles

Wolverine RMAX Off-Road Side-By-Side Vehicles from Yamaha

Hover-1 Superfly Hoverboards from DGL Group

Coffee Cups from Moderne Glass Company

Children’s Pajamas from Free Birdees

Wonder & Wise Activity Tables from Asweets

Children’s Sleepwear from Copper Pearl

If you believe you purchased a recalled product, stop using it and check its recall notice (linked above for all products). Follow the notice’s instructions, including where to return the product, how to get the product fixed, how to dispose of the product, how to receive a refund for the product, or what steps must be taken to receive a replacement product.

From the Grant County Indiana Visitors Bureau – Next in the series of First Fridays in Gas City is this Fri., June 3. Bring the family to the Promenade at City Hall for food, games, music and FUN!

Noblesville is prepping for a Fireworks Festival on Monday, July 4 – beginning at 4:30 p.m. with the r Parade through Downtown Noblesville. The free Fireworks Festival will take place at Forest Park from 6 to 10 p.m., plus the Hairbanger’s Ball on the main stage from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The day will end with the annual fireworks show, which will begin at 10 p.m. Info at www.NoblesvilleFireworksFestival.com.

10 p.m. Wednesday night, a car turned into a business without signaling in New Castle. Suspicious, an ISP Trooper did a traffic stop and made contact with the operator, Dave L. Norris, 48, of Muncie and two other occupants. He got help from K-9 partner Tora, which gave a positive indication of narcotics – methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Norris, as well as Troy A. Wagers, 34, of Selma, and Kaylee M. Jones, 31, of Gaston were taken to the Henry County Jail.

The Rolls-Royce Corporation in Indianapolis has announced a 8 and a half million dollar deal to add to their ever growing list with the US military says Inside Indiana Business. Their newest deal has them producing aircraft engines not only for the US Marine Corps, but for the Kuwait government as well.

Gaston, Albany and Selma Lions Clubs are still going – but they are the exception rather than the rule. Start Press says the Yorktown Lions Club has now disbanded, joining a list of the organizations groups that are running out of members.

Noblesville’s Allison Maskew was recently named the top science student in the state as part of the 2022 Governor’s STEM Team, according to Inside Indiana Business. She’ll attend Purdue University in the fall to study pharmaceutical sciences.

Indiana State Fair unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through August 21 (Fair is closed Mondays and Tuesdays). KANSAS – Friday, July 29 (opening day), Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3, and Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19 are some of the early listings.