Private Contractor Loaned MRC Money To Buy Properties For White River Canal District

The meter is still running on money owed by the Muncie Redevelopment Commission to a private general contractor for money it loaned the commission to pay for properties being used in the White River Canal District downtown. It was a $1.6 million loan that Garmong Construction Services gave the agency to obtain the properties as the site for the Lofts apartments and other planned construction downtown. Delaware Advancement Corp. holds possession of the properties on behalf of the city, according to the Star Press.