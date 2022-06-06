Muncie Man Faces Charges After Crash Incident

A Muncie man is accused of biting a police officer in Hancock County in an incideent that led to a car accident in which he was injured. The Star Press reports 33 year old Jeremiah Young crashed his former girlfriend’s stolen vehicle on Morristown Pike in Greenfield and struck a utility pole and several trees. He was ultimately charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety officer, possession of cocaine, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, criminal recklessness and driving while intoxicated.