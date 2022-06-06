Montpelier Woman Charged In Deadly Blackford County Accident

A Montpelier woman accused of causing a crash that killed a Blackford County man and his great-grandson tried to flee from the scene. According to the Star Press, 46 year old Brandi S. Bare was arrested after her car crashed “straight through” a house at 165 W. Blaine Street 74 year old Jerry Michael was on the front porch of his home, along with other family members, when the crash took place. Michael and his 5-year-old great-grandson, Jenson Reynolds, were killed in the accident and two other family members, including a one year old suffered serious injuries.