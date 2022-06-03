Friday, 6/3/2022 WBR Morning News

He’s retiring from bus inspections, to sell for a bus company: ISP Master Trooper Jamie Hotchkiss, soon to be a 25 year veteran of the Indiana State Police, is a Huntington native, and around here was specifically assigned to oversee the school corporation buses in Adams, Blackford, Delaware, Huntington, Jay, Randolph, and Wells Counties. He was personally responsible for the safety inspections of nearly 2000 school buses annually over those 10 years. Moving into retirement, he has already accepted a regional sales position with Kerlin Bus Sales in Silver Lake, IN, where he will begin immediately.

2 two weeks from yesterday is the 37th playing of the Ascension St. Vincent Kids Golf Classic at Anderson Country Club.

Second Harvest Food Bank of ECI has next week’s free food plans set: all start 10 a.m. except Wednesday – that’s a noon start: Marion on Tuesday, North Manchester on Wednesday, Muncie Mall Thursday, and the Old Kmart Parking Lot in Anderson on Friday. The need is UP, the money donations are needed more than ever, and volunteers are always needed at Tailgates and the warehouse. For more information CureHunger.org, or download CureHunger.org/App.

The Indiana Public Access Counselor has ruled Madison County was in violation of the state’s open door law concerning the American Rescue Plan funding. The Herald Bulletin reports that the Public Access Counselor Luke Britt issued an advisory opinion on a complaint filed by local resident Sean Smith in March. The complaint by Smith was filed shortly after the Madison County Commissioners approved without public comment spending $3 million of the $25.1 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding. The ruling has no impact on the distribution of the first ARP funds by the county, but could require the committee and Council of Governments meeting to be advertised and open to the public.

Ticks are expanding their ranges and becoming active earlier in the year, increasing encounters with humans. Climate change is likely playing a role, according to the Star Press.

INDOT will close a section of SR 67 for deck replacement on bridge over Norfolk Southern RR in Jay County starting Monday, June 6. They hope to re-open around the beginning of November.

The Community Foundation Announces 2022 Scholarship Recipients include seniors from Wes-Del Burris, Daleville, the Indiana Academy, Yorktown, Cowan and even a student at Purdue University. To view all the 2022 recipients, click the link on our Local News Page this morning. cfmdin.org/our-scholars.

Luke Butler, a graduating senior from Wes-Del High School, is a recipient of the Jon Hunter Memorial Scholarship. Luke plans to study computer engineering at Purdue University. He is the son of Brad and Melissa Butler.

Elliott Godfrey, a graduating senior from Burris Laboratory School, is a recipient of the Arthur D. and Josephine M. Robling Scholarship. Elliott plans to study urban planning and Spanish at Ball State University. He is the son of Stuart Godfrey and Sue Godfrey.

Jackson Ingenito, a graduating senior from Daleville Jr./Sr. High School, is a recipient of a Dr. William J. and Thelma V. McNabney Memorial Scholarship and the Bobby Watters Scholarship. Jackson plans to study computer science at Purdue University. He is the son of Heather Ingenito and Christopher Ingenito.

Claire Price, a graduating senior from Wes-Del High School, is a recipient of the Zach Greenwalt Scholarship. Claire plans to study pre-dentistry and entrepreneurship at Ball State University. She is the daughter of Lora and Norman Price.

Shelby Sanders, a graduating senior from the Indiana Academy of Science, Mathematics, and Humanities, is a recipient of the Arthur D. and Josephine M. Robling Scholarship. Shelby plans to study psychology and developmental psychology at Aquinas College. She is the daughter of Melanie Smith-Sanders and Donald Sanders.

Farah Shohatee, a graduating senior from Yorktown High School, is a recipient of the Yorktown Lions Club Scholarship. Farah plans to attend Purdue University. She is the daughter of Hazim Shohatee and Amal Makki.

Grace A. Van Horn, a graduating senior from Cowan Jr./Sr. High School, is a recipient of the Owen H. Ramey Memorial Scholarship. Grace plans to study speech pathology at Ball State University. She is the daughter of Ann and Michael Van Horn.

Aleah Wright, a student at Purdue University, is the recipient of the Charles L. Whitehair Memorial Scholarship. Aleah is studying agribusiness and crop science.

The Community Foundation will announce scholarship recipients in the order that students accept awards. To view all 2022 Community Foundation Scholarship recipients, visit cfmdin.org/our-scholars.

17 year old charged in Anderson – The Madison County Prosecutor’s office has filed adult criminal charges against a teenager for a shooting that took place on May 19. The Herald Bulletin writes that Andrew D. Coppess Jr., 17, of Anderson, was charged Wednesday on felony charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness and two misdemeanor charges for carrying a handgun without a license. According to the probable cause affidavit, Coppess shot Bonnie Trahan several times in the chest in the 2700 block of East Lynn Street.

As LBC’s Bret Busby told you earlier, the Summer Concert Series begins tonight at Dickmann Town Center and continues through Oct. 7. All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. – tonight, it’s Cook & Belle.

City of Carmel Caffeine Trail summer kickoff event is next Saturday, June 11 from 2 – 5 p.m. The Trail was launched in 2016 to celebrate the “Art of Caffeine in our City” and to help promote the businesses in our community that serve gourmet coffee and tea.