Delaware County is considering putting up another shell building in an effort to attract business. Under consideration, is building one in the Industria Centre industrial park along Cowan Road, just south of Muncie, according to the Star Press.
The county has built nine shell buildings in the past, and all have been occupied or purchased.
County Considers Constructing Shell Building Outside Muncie
Delaware County is considering putting up another shell building in an effort to attract business. Under consideration, is building one in the Industria Centre industrial park along Cowan Road, just south of Muncie, according to the Star Press.