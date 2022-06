A Delaware County contractor who was one of nine people prosecuted as a result of the FBI probe of then-Mayor Dennis Tyler’s administration and the Muncie Sanitary District will be sentenced July 27th. The Star Press reports 54 year old Rodney Barber is scheduled to plead guilty to paying Phil Nichols, ex-local Democratic Party chairman, $5,500 in cash in exchange for winning a contract to do work for the MSD, among other actions.