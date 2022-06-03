3Rivers Federal Credit Union To Build Muncie Branch

3Rivers Federal Credit Union has announced plans to build three new branches in Central Indiana. Property has been secured and construction has begun on three future 3Rivers Credit Union locations in Muncie, Pendleton, and Fortville Indiana. MuncieJournal.com rpeorts the completed branches are expected to open by the end of the year. The investment in the three new facilities will be approximately $7.5M. All three branches will be new markets for the credit union, widely expanding its current physical presence in Indiana.