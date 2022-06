“Essay and Ensembles: What Muncie Women Wore Making History” will be the presentation at the E.B. and Bertha C. Ball Center, 400 W. Minnetrista Blvd., from 2-3 p.m. Thursday, June 23. MuncieJournal.com reports the program is free but requires a reservation. To make a reservation, call the E.B. Ball Center at 765-285-8975 and leave a message.