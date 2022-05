Trial underway for a woman accused of smuggling heroin into the Delaware County jail, leading to another inmate’s fatal overdose. The Star Press reports 32 year old Mya Lynn Moody, 32, of Muncie, is charged with dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Prosecutors allege Moody hid heroin in a body cavity when she was arrested last October, and later provided the drug to fellow prisoners, including 37-year-old Dianna Rose Pace.