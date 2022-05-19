Thursday, 5/19/2022 WBR Morning News

Another violent offender going away for a long time. Reporter Peter Killeen had first word yesterday

After the sentencing hearing Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman said “Thus far this year the Prosecutor’s Office has taken 4 homicide cases to trial: All defendants were convicted as charged and all are serving lengthy prison sentences. We are making Delaware County safer by taking violent felons off the street one case at a time.”

As reported last week, the Town Marshall of Yorktown has submitted his resignation, after social media posts targeted his family. We asked Town Manager Pete Olson yesterday in studio for how the process for hiring a new one will work

Graduation season is here – Survey finds 82 percent of Americans wish they knew more about personal finance when they were younger. That comes from TopCashBack.com.

BSU baseball finish the regular season with road games today, tomorrow and Saturday. They hold on to 2nd place in the MAC standings after last weekend’s home series.

It could be the greatest spectacle in ticket brokering – or scamming. Some Indy 500 tickets are rip-offs, and it’s not always clear how to tell if it’s a fake. Purchase from the venue whenever possible. Check out the seller/broker. Look them up on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced. Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised. Go to BBB.org to look up online marketplace business profiles, file a complaint, or write a customer review.

The Honeywell Foundation, Inc. (Wabash, IN) will receive $10,000 – part of $1.112 million in Funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, according to a release. These funds will support the arts in areas such as cultural tourism, community revitalization, economic development, education, and health and human services.

Animal control officials in Anderson were summoned to a duplex Tuesday to remove at least a dozen cats from an apartment they found in “deplorable” condition. The cats were living in rooms covered in feces and urine. The owner of the duplex, Thomas Hubbard, said the tenants had lived in the apartment for more than two years. The owner told the Herald Bulletin the tenants were indigent, noting he had provided them with food and financial assistance — including discounts on their rent — over time. The owner said he would like to try and salvage the duplex, but Animal Control noted that living quarters in many hoarding situations often are condemned and demolished.

We wondered about the Little 500 race ticket sales yesterday, and owner Rick Dawson replied, “They are very brisk right now.” May 28th is the date, at Anderson Speedway. Ryan Newman officially entered on May 4. The 44 year old, from South Bend, Indiana will compete in his first Little 500, and his first sprint car race in decades.