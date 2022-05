Ball State University and Ivy Tech Community College in Muncie have launched a dual-enrollment partnership to offer students a transitional pathway to a bachelor’s degree. MuncieJournal.com reports Navigating the Enrolled Student Transition (NEST) is a dual-enrollment program in which select high school students who have applied to Ball State, but have not yet been accepted, will enroll at Ivy Tech in Muncie, live in Ball State residence halls and take one class per semester at Ball State.