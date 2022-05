Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour will speak as a featured panelist at the Indiana Chamber’s “Race for Talent: How Indiana Can Win” event. MuncieJournal.com reports Ridenour will talk about the Make My Move program, an initiative to help remote workers relocate to affordable, community-focused cities. Muncie is one of ten Indiana cities participating in the program, and has received nearly 600 applicants since the first of the year.