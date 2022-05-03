It’s Election Day. Please Vote! And More News…

Today is Primary Election Day in Indiana – polls are open from 6 til 6 for registered voters.

In the five nearest counties to Muncie, there have been only two deaths attributed to COVID over the past two weeks – cases in Indiana in the week ending Sunday, May 1, rose 73.2% according to USA Today, but Indiana appears to have missed reporting on Friday, April 15, making the week ending April 17 appear to be artificially low, and the week ending April 24 appears to be artificially high, skewing week-to-week comparisons. Randolph, Blackford, and Jay County have had no deaths over two weeks – Delaware and Henry counties reported one death each in the week before.

Indiana State Police arrested a New Castle, Indiana man at approximately 12:25 a.m. this morning for possession of methamphetamine, and felon in possession of a firearm. Cops saw a disabled truck being pulled by another truck. Sergeant Whitinger stopped to assist and recognized the driver as Dalton L. Taylor, 25, of New Castle – with outstanding warrants from Henry County for resisting law enforcement. After a search, 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine and a loaded Smith and Wesson .40 caliber handgun were found. Taylor was taken to the Henry County Jail.

Indiana State Police K9 Bo has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Bo’s vest was sponsored by a family from Durham. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. They accept tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Info at www.vik9s.org.

Anderson University will hold its annual Commencement ceremony at 2 p.m. May 7 in the Kardatzke Wellness Center (KWC). This year’s ceremony will once again combine aspects of Baccalaureate and Commencement into one celebration.

One of three meteorology students who died storm chasing Friday night was from Evansville, Indiana. That student has been identified as 22-year-old Drake Brooks. He graduated from High School there in 2018. The car was going southbound on I-35 just before midnight when it hydroplaned, went left of the centerline, and hit a semi. They were found five hours later.

Hartford City McDonalds building on State Road 3 is currently being demolished. They will be putting up a new building, according to Reporter Sean Mattingly, who cited Hartford City Happenings on Facebook for some pics, too.