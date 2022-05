Gordy Fine Art and Framing will celebrate an exhibition and sale of new paintings and sculpture by Alfredo Marín-Carle, beginning on Muncie’s First Thursday May 5, from 5pm – 8 pm. MuncieJournal.com reports Marín-Carle joined the faculty at Ball State University in 1985. He is now Associate Professor Emeritus and resides in Indianapolis. Light refreshments will be served, and the public is invited to attend.