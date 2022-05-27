Friday, 5/27/2022 WBR Morning News

Disagreement over early release – Eric M. Hoffman, Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney takes issue with an early release of Monica Bass pled guilty to Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 Felony. Judge Kimberly Dowling released Monica Bass from prison over the objections of prosecutors. Hoffman wrote in a release, “I do not comprehend nor support the notion of letting a violent felons and drug dealers modify out of prison simply because they assert they have done ‘well’ while in prison.” He cited Judge Dowling’s granting early release, over the objections of prosecutors, for multiple convicted felons. He continued, “The bottom line is, as the old adage says, simple: if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime. What is the point of imposing sentences on career criminals and drug dealers when they are allowed to be released after serving a fraction of their sentence?” Full press release from Delaware County Prosecutor.

The world premiere of the film chronicling the life of one of Anderson’s most famous native sons, Carl Erskine, is set for Aug. 11. The documentary film will be shown at the Paramount Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 7:30 p.m. June 11. The cost ranges from $17 to $40 at www.carlerskinefilm.com and there will be a reception starting at 5:30 p.m. at a cost of $117.

Race Night for the Little 500 at Anderson Speedway will be fantastic, but Mother Nature was in charge yesterday for the Pole Day plan, and will be a factor for today’s planned Bump Day. The 74th Annual Lucas Oil Little 500 presented by UAW goes green flag tomorrow night.

A construction worker died while a storm blew through Lebanon on Wednesday Night. Around 6:15 Wednesday, Lebanon Fire Department received a call that someone had fallen at the worksite. While descending the platform, strong winds knocked it over and the man was “traumatically injured on impact according to the Lebanon Fire Department.

It will get sunnier this weekend, and hotter, too – so here’s where to go to cool off. Tuhey Pool is scheduled to open for the holiday weekend starting at noon Saturday, May 28. Muncie Parks Superintendent Carl Malone told the Star Press the big pool and the slide would be ready, and the splash pad is repaired and they’re hoping to have the baby pool ready by the weekend as well. The beach at Prairie Creek will open for the season on Friday, May 27, weather permitting.

We know more about what happened Wednesday morning in Albany – an 85-year-old Muncie woman was killed in a three-vehicle accident. Two cars were stopped to turn into the Albany Golf Club about 10:45 a.m., and Marilyn S. Pittenger ran into the back of one, and then was head-on crashed by another vehicle. The drivers of the other vehicles involved in the crash were believed to have escaped serious injury according to the Star Press. One passenger, Ohio resident Ann King, was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of a back injury, according to Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Traffic on the highway was closed for several hours in the wake of the crash.

Some delayed openings – The city pool at Winchester’s Goodrich Park was having a new pump installed, and still needed the water tested before being approved to open. Hartford City pool will be delayed until after Memorial Day because of repairs. The opening of the Portland Water Park is delayed until around July 4, depending on the speed of repairs and the hiring of pool staff.