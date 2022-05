First Merchants Bank was ranked fourth in the list of the 2022 ‘Great Employers to Work For’ in Indiana by Best Companies Group, a BridgeTower Media Company. MuncieJournal.com reportstThe honor considered a review of practices, programs and benefits, and anonymous employee surveys. BCG categorizes its winners in three separate groups: small, medium & large employer, which First Merchants Bank falls under the large Employer category (250 or more U.S. employees).