Muncie Friends Preschool Academy fell victim to staffing shortages and is closed permanently, but that’s not the end of the story. According to the Star Press, preschools, daycares, schools and churches are invited to select items they can use from the preschool facility at at 418 W. Adams St. between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 10, 11 and 12. Available items include tables, chairs, toys and miscellaneous educational resources.