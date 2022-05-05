BSU Commencement Saturday

Ball State University will have its spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 7. According to the school’s website, the main ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on the Quad. Also, at 12:30 p.m., Miller College of Business and College of Communication, Information, and Media, 3:30 p.m., College of Fine Arts and College of Sciences and Humanities and at

6:30 p.m., the College of Architecture and Planning; College of Health; and Teachers College will have their ceremonies inside Worthen Arena.