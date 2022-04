The Muncie Rotary Club, Muncie Sunrise Rotary Club, and First Merchants Bank recognized six individuals at the 28th annual VIVA Awards luncheon, held on April 26th at the Horizon Convention Center. MuncieJournal.com reports the winners include: Keith Doudt—Edmund F. Ball Lifetime Achievement Award, Julie Mason, Charlotte McKnight, Dr. Julie Holland, Debra Rolli, and Joetta Teague