Services set, Phishing on your phone, and all WBR Monday Morning News for 4/11/2022

Tax Day cometh. One week from today is the deadline to file your taxes. If you haven’t filed yet, it’s likely you think you OWE, or have some other potential complications – this week would be a good one to find out how to seek an extension – always recommended, instead of missing the deadline.

A new scam said to be a part of a phishing scam for Verizon customers is now adding more service providers. The message will read, “Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March. Thanks, here’s a little gift for you” and then it will include a weblink. The weblink will likely install malware on your phone and take you to a customer survey for what looks like your service provider. Ignore this link.

Renovation projects approved for Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena Upgrades to begin following the 2022 season and be completed before the start of the 2023 season at Purdue.

Calling Hours and Memorial Service for John Carlson we set over the weekend: Calling on Monday, April 18th from 1:00-4:00 pm at Meeks Mortuary downtown Muncie. The memorial service will be on Tuesday, April 19th at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

Wednesday, Harris Chapel Children’s Ministry, Selma IN has 20,000 eggs!! Ay 6:00 pm. Egg hunt, bounce houses, and grab and go dinner provided. If it is raining, the event will take place within the buildings.

For the third time since his arrest in 2017, Tywaine Perry will go to trial on charges of murder and attempted murder. A trial for Perry, 22, begins Monday in Madison Circuit Court Division 6 after a jury deadlocked last November on reaching a verdict. Judge Mark Dudley declared a mistrial. Perry is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding Marcus Prickett.

Enrollment for all new and returning students for the 2022-23 school year begins today at Muncie Community Schools (MCS). Parents and guardians are invited to visit any MCS building, or register online at EnrollinMCS.org. There’s a special Registration Fair for kindergarten and preschool students on Thursday, April 14 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Muncie Fieldhouse. August 9 is the first day of school – but we need to finish this year up first!

A Muncie cop gave a Muncie woman a ride home Thursday when the lady allegedly went into the officer’s purse and took her wallet. Later in the day, the officer was notified a transaction on her debit card had been canceled when an improper password was entered. The officer’s missing wallet — and other items, including her Muncie police ID card — were recovered from the woman’s house.

Newsmax reports: Walgreens Starts Rationing Baby Formula as Shortage Worsens.

With a 3-1 win on the road Saturday, the BSU men’s volleyball team finishes the regular season 20-3, and the first MIVA Champions in Muncie since 2002. The first outright MIVA Champions since 1997. They wait for their opponent for a home Saturday, April 16th in the quarterfinal round of the conference Tournament. With a, the Cardinals would host a semifinal match on Wednesday, April 20 (Time TBD) and potentially a MIVA championship match on Saturday, April 23 (Time TBD).

What to do if you test positive for COVID at this point in the pandemic: the at-home rapid COVID tests come in a double pack for a reason. Use both tests that come in the box and use them a couple of days apart. Dr. Celine Gounder is a senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and a former adviser to the Biden administration, and was interviewed last week by NPR. On the expiration dates listed on rapid at-home tests – organize tests in a drawer and use the oldest ones first. On when and how to seek treatment if you test positive – go to covid.gov get with your primary care physician, they can also help you navigate that.