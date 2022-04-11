MCS Enrollment Starts Monday

Enrollment for all new and returning students for the 2022-23 school year begins today, April 11th at Muncie Community Schools (MCS). Parents and guardians are invited to visit any MCS building to get assistance with registering their children. They can visit anytime during the school day throughout the rest of this school year. MuncieJournal.com reports in order to expedite the registration process, parents should bring with them: Current identification, Proof of residency, Student’s birth certificate and Student’s immunization records.