The Muncie City Council Tax Abatement Committee will hold a public meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022, at 6:15 p.m. The committee meeting will be held in the City Hall Auditorium at 300 North High Street, Muncie, Indiana 47305. The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss tax abatement requests from Top Star Realty Group, LLC and Muncie City View Homes, LLC that are pending before the Muncie City Council.