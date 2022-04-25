An encounter with Predator Catchers Muncie has prompted an Ohio man to resign from his position as president of a local school board. The Star Press reports members of the l group said John Gray — a resident of Goshen, Ohio, a northeastern suburb of Cincinnati — had been in contact online with a member of Predator Catchers Muncie who was posing as a juvenile.
and was confronted by members of the group on Saturday at the Dollar General store in Farmland.
Predator Catchers Muncie Encounter Prompts School Board President To Resign
