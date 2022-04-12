Muncie Student To Close Out State Of The Child Conference

17-year-old Zachariah Jones of Muncie will close out the annual State of the Child Conference at Ball State University’s Alumni Center on April 20. The event – which goes 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. – is free and open to the public.

The town-hall-style event, presented by the Indiana Youth Institute, is sponsored by Ball State University’s Office of Community Engagement and Heart of Indiana United Way. The symposium examines the latest demographic data driving local decision making in areas like cradle-to-career focus or food insecurity, shelter and access to health care.