Mad County Murder trial to go as-is, Food Tailgate Schedule and WBR Morning News 4/12/2022

Suzanne grew up in Madison county was the wife of 54 year old Barry Morphew, and now a Colorado judge has denied a motion by his attorneys to dismiss the murder charge. She was reported missing after she did not return from a bike ride near her home there. The trial in Canon City is set to start April 28 and is expected to last up to five weeks. Morphew is also charged with tampering with a deceased human body, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a dangerous weapon and attempt to influence a public official.

Hoosiers wanting to quit tobacco use can now get free help in celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the CDC’s Tips from Former Smokers (Tips) campaign. Once enrolled, participants will receive a free two-week supply of nicotine gum, patches or lozenges. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW, text READY to 200-400 or visit QuitNowIndiana.com.

Josef Newgarden won on the streets of Long Beach Sunday, his 22nd career victory, and third in a row for Team Penske this season. Drivers have another three-week break before a busy month of May. Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama is May 1. Then teams move into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the events leading up to the 500.

10,000 views – so far. The final column self-written column by John Carlson quickly became his most viewed story on MuncieJournal.com – it’s still viewable there.

Ball State athletics has announced its newest members of its Hall of Fame. The eight-member class was revealed Monday and will be inducted Friday, Sept. 16 at the Alumni Center. The class will also be honored at the Sept. 17 football game against Murray State at Scheumann Stadium.

Art of Wine returns to the Carmel Arts & Design District on Saturday, May 21. All ages are welcome to attend the event, enjoy the entertainment, take in unique art and visit the District’s shops and restaurants. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite prior to the event or onsite the day of the event, with a credit card only (no cash onsite).

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun will be in Henry County on Wednesday, April 13, at the Henry County REMC Meeting Room, 3400 S. Ind. 3. The 9:15-10 a.m. meeting will be a roundtable discussion, part of the senator’s 92-county tour, according to a release. The public is invited; no registration is required.

Cooperate, and get 6 years taken off of sentence. A deal calls for Amber Weems to receive a 10-year sentence — eight years of incarceration followed by two years of probation — if she cooperates in the prosecution of the Hartford City man to whom she was married at the time of Lamont Minion’s death. 53-year-old Demetrus T. Weems is scheduled to stand trial May 17 in Blackford Circuit Court on five charges. The length of time the 34 year old Hartford City woman will be locked up could go to 16 years if she doesn’t cooperate to the satisfaction of prosecutors.

No Good Friday tailgate this week – but Second Harvest Food Bank has the following Food Distribution events: Tuesday 10 a.m. at Five Points Mall in Marion. Wednesday at noon at Manchester Church of the Brethren in North Manchester for Wabash county. And Thursday 10 a.m. in the Muncie Mall parking lot. Tailgates will resume as scheduled on Tuesday, April 19.