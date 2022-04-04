Muncie Recognizes National Library Week

This is National Library Week. Muncie Public Library (MPL) encourages all community members to visit in-person or online to explore and access services and programs. MuncieJournal.com reports Community members can show their appreciation and support for libraries by visiting MPL and by following the library on social media and using the hashtag #NationalLibraryWeek. For more information and to see a video about National Library week, featuring the proclamation, visit the library website at www.munciepubliclibrary.org.