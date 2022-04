The Muncie School Board voted Tuesday to pay stipends of $1,000 to full-time staffers who’ve worked throughout the current school year, and $500 to part-time staffers or those hired after Jan. 1, 2022. The Muncie paper reports those on full-time leave for part of the school year will receive a pro-rated stipend based on how much of the year they worked. About 575 MCS employees could be eligible to receive the funds in their next paycheck.