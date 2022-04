The YMCA of Muncie is offering a FREE Good Friday Breakfast on April 15th, open to the community, with the goal of bringing us together on common ground for prayer, encouragement and reflection. The featured guest speaker, Hunter Smith, is a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts. The Good Friday Breakfast will be held April 15th, 2022, at the Horizon Convention Center with doors opening at 6:30 AM, breakfast being served at 7:00 AM and the program will commence at 7:30 AM.