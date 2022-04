What started as a simple conversation at a Ball State football game between Ball State President Geoff Mearns and Dan Towriss of the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation has become a collaboration between Ball State University, the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation and the City of Muncie to revitalize Lafferty Field at McCulloch Park. MuncieJournal.com reports Lafferty will be on the receiving end of a $1.1 million revitalization.