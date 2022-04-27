Tim Funk has been elected as the new chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party. According to the Herald Bulletin,
Funk had been interim chairman after Amie Hood resigned of as chairperson on April 15th and was elected Tuesday during a party caucus at Democratic Party headquarters. He is the third party chairperson in Madison County in the past 13 months.
Funk Gets Nod As Madison County Democratic Party Chair
Tim Funk has been elected as the new chairman of the Madison County Democratic Party. According to the Herald Bulletin,