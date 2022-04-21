Contracts Awarded For Pedestrian Trail, Intersection Work

The Delaware Advancement Corporation, City of Muncie and Muncie Sanitary District have awarded three individual contracts to E&B Paving, 3D Construction and DC Construction Services to install a pedestrian trail, repave Riverside Avenue, and reconstruct the Riverside-Jackson Street Intersection. Each project includes extensive stormwater infrastructure improvements and will begin soon. Additionally, Indiana American Water has begun upgrades to the water infrastructure along Riverside Ave, between Brentwood Avenue and Timber Mill Way.