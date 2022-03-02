Wednesday, March 2, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

A musical merger

A black female in her early 20’s was found dead, and ruled a homicide. If you were traveling yesterday in the area of I-70 Westbound at the 93.1 mile marker in the Indy area, cops need to hear from you. Police are hoping to hear from eyewitnesses that may have seen people, or vehicles in the cross-over at the 93.1 mile marker, approximately one-half mile east of the German Church Road overpass. Contact the Indiana State Police at (317) 899-8577.

Indiana’s CollegeChoice 529 Savings Plans have been named top-performing plans by SavingforCollege.com based on investment performance during the fourth quarter of 2021. It provides account owners and gift contributors flexibility when it comes to saving for education after high school, according to a press release.

Retired race car driver Danny Ongais has died–congestive heart failure at the age of 79. He survived this crash in the Indy 500 in 1981

Ongais was the only native of Hawaii to compete in the 500.

Food pantry help: the Muncie Meijer will double match any cards purchased on Saturday, March 5 and Saturday, March 26, effectively tripling contributions made on those days, and will provide food to Christian Ministries of Delaware County Food Pantry.

Shafer Leadership Academy (SLA) is offering the 20th session of its signature leadership program, called Emergence: Personal Foundations of Effective Leadership. It is an eight-week training opportunity ideal for emerging or experienced leaders. Scholarships are available for qualifying non-profit organizations and individuals. For additional information visit the SLA website.

Elwood Police Department arrested a homeless man in connection with an armed robbery. Edwin L. Ricard, 27, was nabbed Sunday on felony charges of robbery, confinement, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. All in connection with an armed robbery at the Village Pantry, 1600 block of South A Street.

The School of Music, Theatre, and Dance at Anderson University is hosting its annual Spring Into Dance April 1 at 7:30 p.m. and April 2 at 2:30 p.m. All shows will be held at Reardon Auditorium.

A reception for the retiring Jay Julian as CEO of Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is set for March 10, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m. in the lobby of the Horizon Convention Center.