Southway Centre Getting New Name, New Amenities

Southway Centre, the retail strip at 3705 S. Madison Street in south Muncie, is set to get a new name, new look and new businesses in an expansive redevelopment project to bring jobs and visitors to the area. MuncieJournal.com reports The Markets on Madison, is getting a fresh look with cosmetic upgrades, outdoor lighting, and a kids’ play area. Plans include adding a mix of restaurants, businesses and retail to the nearly 19 acres of real estate. A grocery store is also in the works of the proposal.