Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Woof Boom Radio morning news

Congressman speaks about tonight’s speech. 6th District Congressman Greg Pence told WLBC’s Steve Lindell yesterday that he WILL attend the State of the Union tonight…

Judge Linda Ralu Wolf of the Delaware County Circuit Court No. 3, last week sentenced Richard A. Bond to 15 years in prison. He previously pled guilty to Dealing in Meth, stemming from a 2018 investigation. Now, in the words of Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Hoffman saying in a release, “I am glad that a drug dealer is going to prison. We have far too many people slinging poison in our community for profit…” He continued, “Everyone who works in law enforcement knows all too well that drug dealing and violent crime go hand in hand. The more drug dealers you lock up, the less violent crime you will have.”

With nearly 40 percent of its student population registering as commuter students, Anderson University has created a new space specifically designed for those students. The Commuter’s Corner is a brand-new space in the Nicholson Library that will give commuter students a home on campus during their down times between classes.

Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year. It currently pays a universal starting wage of $15 an hour.

The Muncie Sports Commission last week announced the Board of Directors and Officers for 2022 who will support the nonprofit’s work to increase economic vitality, improve quality of life, promote healthy lifestyles and brand Delaware County as a great sports community. See the entire roster on MuncieJournal.com.

Here’s the Woof Boom Radio sports plan – tonight Ball State men’s basketball at home, 6:40pm pregame on 96-7 FM, 102.9, 104.9 and the free streams. The HBU has Alexandria vs. Lapel boys basketball, and another game Wednesday, and Friday. The MSS has Yorktown vs Delta Tonight, and more “win or go home” games the rest of the week.

The local emergency declared by the Alexandria Mayor is over. That fire Friday at Curve Street Metals caused the precaution, first reported by the Herald Bulletin as a declaration in effect all this week. Assistant Fire Chief Steve Beltz said there have been no problems at the salvage yard since Friday, when the department was on scene for about six hours.

Anderson High School students were recently awarded first place at the Indiana regional Rube Goldberg Machine Contest held in Osgood, Indiana! The group used engineering design principles to construct a machine that would complete a simple task in a series of complicated steps. This year’s machine had 35 steps to “Open a Book.”

Taylor University Grandparents Day registration is open! Join in for this annual event that brings the generations together, April 22. taylor.edu/grandparentsday

What Does a Green Porch Light Mean? It started in 2013 with a campaign led by Walmart, called the “Greenlight a Vet Campaign.” This initiative worked to guarantee jobs for honorably discharged U.S. veterans after they returned home from service. The campaign described the color green as symbolizing renewal and hope.