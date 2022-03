Kyle Padgett has been named Muncie Central High School’s new varsity football coach. The Cloverdale native joins the Bearcats after six seasons as head coach at Centerville High where he went 37-24 and led the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season last year. MuncieJournal.com reports Padgett replaces Darrick Lee and will try to turn around a Bearcats program that has struggled in recent years, including last season’s 1-9 mark.