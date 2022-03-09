IU School Of Medicine Research Team Receives $12 Million Grant

An Indiana University School of Medicine researcher will lead a multi-institute effort toward improved therapies for hemophilia with help from a $12 million grant from the National Heart Lung and Blood Institute. MuncieJournal.com reports led by Roland Herzog, PhD, the program project award will fund basic and translational studies that explore three major themes in a gene therapy approach that could lead to safer—and potentially curative—treatments for the disorder. Hemophilia is an X-linked genetic condition that prevents the blood from clotting properly.