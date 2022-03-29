Mother Charged In 5 Year Old Son’s Death

A Portland woman is under arrest in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son. The Muncie paper reports 27 year old

Chelsea Lanett Crossland was being held in the Jay County jail under a $100,000 bond, preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death and child molesting, both Level 1 felonies with maximum 40-year sentences. Her child died last Thursday after being found unresponsive at her residence.