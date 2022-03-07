“More To Explore” Capital Campaign

For the first time in over 25 years, the Muncie Children’s Museum has engaged supporters in a capital campaign, themed “More to Explore” and structured to raise $3 million for the redesign and improvement of one of Muncie’s most visible non-profits. MuncieJournal.com rpeorts the “More to Explore” campaign has already been the recipient of over $2.2 million in pledges and donations from local donors, companies and foundations. The campaign plans to hit its goal in 2022 with the help of additional public support.