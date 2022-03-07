Monday, March 7, 2022 Woof Boom Radio Morning News

At the end of the seventh annual I.D.E.A. conference on Saturday, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour presented his State of the City Address. The Mayor’s one hour presentation covered updates on city services, economic growth, housing needs and more. Ridenour said “Muncie has Momentum” given the wide variety of positive things happening throughout the city. Ridenour mentioned that just last week an announcement was made about a new development at Southway Plaza that will completely re-imagine that area. The mayor reviewed his emphasis on city parks and said that the city has 75% of the funds needed to build a skateboarding park inside Westside park. We will have more about the mayors presentation during our news throughout the week.

Read more about the mayor’s presentation at this MuncieJournal.com link.

A middle-of-the night tornado warning and thunderstorm early yesterday has left some East Central Indiana residents without power. According to I&M, 462 customers in the Muncie area were without power Sunday morning and 2,560 were without power in the Fort Wayne area. You can view and report local power outages on your cell phone by using the outage map available at indianamichiganpower.com

The Indiana League of Municipal Clerks and Treasurers will be holding their 27th Annual Institute and Academy at the Horizon Convention Center beginning this Sunday for 5 days. Over 160 attendees will visit Muncie as both novice and advanced municipal officials, get training to b successful in their positions.

Kindergarten enrollment for the Cowan Community School Corporation for the school year 2022-23 will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the elementary school. Children enrolling in kindergarten must be five years of age by August 1, 2022. Families living outside of the Cowan district may apply to attend as well. Parents must present the child’s birth certificate and two documents providing proof of residency on the day of registration. Call the school by March 17th to register your child.

For the first time in over 25 years, the Muncie Children’s Museum has begun a capital campaign, themed “More to Explore” and has already received $2.2 million for the redesign and improvement of the museum. The “More to Explore” campaign has a goal of $3 million.

Purdue University beat Indiana University by 2 points Saturday. The final score during Senior Day at Mackey Arena was 69-67 in favor of Purdue after a back-and-forth 4th quarter that went down to the wire. The loss dashed IU’s hopes for an NCAA tournament bid.

Coming up this Sunday—that annually controversial, annual sleep-depriving event: Daylight Saving Time. Our clocks spring forward one hour at 2 am Sunday, thereby depriving most of us of 1 hour of much needed sleep.

At the end of the seventh annual I.D.E.A. conference on Saturday, Muncie Mayor Dan Ridenour presented his State of the City Address. The Mayor’s one hour presentation covered updates on city services, economic growth, housing needs and more. The mayor said Parks are a major focus and that in 2022, over $6.5 million will be invested in city parks, which is 2.5 times more than was invested in 2019. The mayor said the city will now have 5 splashpads, and a recent grant award will allow the city to hire more life guards in 2022. We will have more about the mayors presentation during our news throughout the week.

A middle-of-the night tornado warning and thunderstorm early yesterday has left some East Central Indiana residents without power. According to I&M, 462 customers in the Muncie area were without power Sunday morning and 2,560 were without power in the Fort Wayne area. You can view and report local power outages on your cell phone by using the outage map available at indianamichiganpower.com

According to the Muncie newspaper, the town of Daleville is planning to use American Rescue Plan funds to invest in solar panels to reduce the town’s electric bills in the future. The town is currently accepting bids for the installation of solar panels on the roof of the new town hall.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order lifting the Covid emergency order. The order was originally put in place in March of 2020. The governor kept renewing the order every few months until he lifted it last week.

Indiana’s 5th district representative Victoria Spartz has warned that the U.S. must be on higher alert since Russia is still advancing through Ukraine and is coming closer to our NATO allies. She says as they get closer to Poland and the Baltics the risk of direct engagement between Russian and US forces grows larger. In order to avoid that, Spartz said the White House must act to further cut the world off from Russia economically, primarily when it comes to Russian energy.

The Ball State men’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high note with a 64-63 victory at Western Michigan on Friday.The Cardinals return to action on Thursday, March 10, for the for the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tournament inside the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Ball State earned the No. 6 seed and will play Ohio the No. 3 seed in the final game of day one.

Monroe Central beat Lapel, winning their first Class 2A title and first sectional championship since 2010. The final score was 54-41 in favor of the Golden Bears from a packed Alexandria High School gymnasium. Prior to that win, Monroe Central beat Wapahani by a score of 39-33.

Jacob Wootton from Elwood Indiana has been sentenced to 52 years in prison in connection with the death of his son in 2019. Wootton, 29, was sentenced Friday by Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner Sims to a maximum 40-year sentence on a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The Herald Bulletin reports Wootton entered a plea of guilty during the court hearing to being a habitual offender and received an additional 12-year sentence. Sims ordered an executed sentence of 52 years.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order lifting the Covid emergency order. The order was originally put in place in March of 2020. The governor kept renewing the order every few months until he lifted it last week.